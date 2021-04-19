Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. 109,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

