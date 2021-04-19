Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0115

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $88.20 million and $2.59 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.80 or 0.03857371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00469061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.05 or 0.01642760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.72 or 0.00586415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.53 or 0.00524295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00420218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003937 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,313,850,152 coins and its circulating supply is 7,652,350,152 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.