Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $911,148.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00066354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00641905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00041063 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

