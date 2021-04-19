Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 11909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $703.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

