Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.05. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

