Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Trading Down 7.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.24. 1,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.