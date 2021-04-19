Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 45,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,706 shares of company stock worth $111,494,796 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $307,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,569,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.