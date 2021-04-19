Country Trust Bank Buys Shares of 30,000 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.45. 8,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,235. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

