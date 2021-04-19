Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,036 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

