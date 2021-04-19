Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

