Country Trust Bank Has $48.79 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,489,563. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

