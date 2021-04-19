Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VO traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $229.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

