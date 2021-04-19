Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of 3M by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in 3M by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 154,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

NYSE MMM opened at $197.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.