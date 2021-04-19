The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,821 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 248.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $45.03. 2,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,899. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

