COTI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.19 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $181.52 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00282482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.48 or 0.00676323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,051.25 or 0.99690742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.38 or 0.00878963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

