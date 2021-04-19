Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,436.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $89,086.82 or 1.61324785 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and $26,436.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.96 or 0.00646406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

