Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Cap of $32.49 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.96 or 0.00646406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars.

