Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.40.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,450. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

