NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $195.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

