Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 0.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,670. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

