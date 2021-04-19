HT Partners LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 333,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.09. 2,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,376. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.