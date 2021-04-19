Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

