Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $269.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average is $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

