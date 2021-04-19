Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.03. 2,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,668. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

