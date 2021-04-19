Reserve Rights Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.36 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $157.36 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.88 or 0.00636258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

