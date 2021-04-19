Baader Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ traded up €1.66 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €43.16 ($50.78). 64,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 242.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.18 and a 200 day moving average of €37.49.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.