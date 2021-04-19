Morgan Stanley Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $38.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.15. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.