CryptoFlow Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $703,859.28 and $3,238.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.