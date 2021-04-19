Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.47. Paycom Software reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

PAYC traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.61. 2,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.