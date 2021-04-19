Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 219 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.