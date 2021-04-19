Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.96. 45,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.