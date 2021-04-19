NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lessened by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

