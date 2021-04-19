International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.