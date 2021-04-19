Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $65.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

