Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $616.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

