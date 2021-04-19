Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.