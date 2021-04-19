Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $1.10 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

