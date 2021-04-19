Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.74. 45,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,064. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

