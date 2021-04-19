Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

