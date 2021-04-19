Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.9%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 514,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

