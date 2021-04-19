Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.15. 167,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,446,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

