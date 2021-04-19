Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.33. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

