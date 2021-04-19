Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes $4.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.16. 737,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,217,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

