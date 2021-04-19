TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

