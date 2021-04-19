SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

