Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 14,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

