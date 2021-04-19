908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 589,400 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,081. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.