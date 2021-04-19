Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.1 days.
OTCMKTS NCMGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.42.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
