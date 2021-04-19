SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

