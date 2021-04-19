Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

